'This must be what heaven feels like' - storm over Doncaster star's church heroin taking scene on TV drama

A Doncaster actor has caused outrage after his character on Coronation Street took heroin in a church and described it as 'heaven'.

Richard Crehan, aged 28, who grew up in Scawthorpe, has caused quite a stir in his time playing heroin addict Lee Mayhew on the ITV soap opera.

READ MORE: Doncaster actor feels at home on Corrie’s cobbles



At the climax of Monday night's episode, Lee and his brother - vicar Billy played by Daniel Brocklebank - took heroin in a church.

During this moment, Lee said: "This must be what heaven feels like."

But the scenes left a number of people unhappy, with 82 complaints being made to TV regulator Ofcom.

In addition, a number of viewers took to Twitter to voice their concerns over the scene.

Katie Taylor tweeted: "Advertising heroin as what heaven feels like, nice one Corrie. A bit much before 9pm, jacking up in a church!"

Zoe Lamb added: "A heroin addict on Corrie saying, while high, 'this must be what heaven feels like', isn't exactly the right message to be sending out."

Raj Lyall posted: "I was bit disturbed watching Corrie last night and where Billy was taking heroin in the church.

"It really wasn’t appropriate to film this in a place of worship.

"What kind of message does this send out to the younger audience and worse before the 9pm watershed."

An Ofcom spokesperson said: "We are assessing these complaints under our broadcasting rules, before deciding whether or not to investigate."

An ITV spokesperson made it clear that the show will portray the "very negative side" of their decision to take drugs.

In a statement, they added: "Coronation Street has a strong tradition of tackling serious contemporary issues in a responsible way.

"In upcoming episodes we will be showing the very negative side of drug taking as Billy's life starts to fall apart."