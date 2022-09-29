This is why you might have seen lots of emergency vehicles in Doncaster this morning
Fire chiefs have moved to reassure Doncaster residents after numerous emergency vehicles were spotted on a city road.
By Darren Burke
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 11:18 am
Residents reported a number of fire engines and other emergency vehicles in Tickhill earlier today.
But a South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said there was nothing for people to be alarmed by.
A brief statement said: “If you see emergency vehicles near High Common Lane, Tickhill then don't be alarmed- it's a training exercise!
The exercise was ‘done and dusted’ by noon.