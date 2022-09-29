News you can trust since 1925
This is why you might have seen lots of emergency vehicles in Doncaster this morning

Fire chiefs have moved to reassure Doncaster residents after numerous emergency vehicles were spotted on a city road.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 11:18 am
Residents reported a number of fire engines and other emergency vehicles in Tickhill earlier today.

But a South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said there was nothing for people to be alarmed by.

A brief statement said: “If you see emergency vehicles near High Common Lane, Tickhill then don't be alarmed- it's a training exercise!

Fire crews were undertaking a training exercise in Doncaster.

The exercise was ‘done and dusted’ by noon.

