This is why there was a large police presence at a Doncaster supermarket

By Darren Burke
Published 14th Aug 2024, 15:14 BST
Shoppers at a popular Doncaster supermarket were surprised after spotting a heavy police presence outside a city store this week.

Customers at Tesco in Thorne Road, Edenthorpe reported heavy police activity in the car park yesterday – with numerous officers in attendance.

The presence was part of a pre-planned operation around vehicle checks with Neighbourhood Policing Teams working with Operational Support Unit officers to take proactive steps to reduce the number of illegal vehicles and drivers on the region’s roads.

The team pops up in locations across South Yorkshire and stops vehicles to check for motoring offences.

A large police presence was in attendance at Tesco in Doncaster.

To report motoring offences in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire, contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or you can call 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact independent UK charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call handling centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information without having to leave your details.

