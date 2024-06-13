This is why emergency services were called to incident at Doncaster level crossing

By Darren Burke
Published 13th Jun 2024, 10:02 BST
Police have revealed the reason emergency services were called to a Doncaster level crossing in an incident which lasted several hours.

Police were called to Gate House Lane in Auckley yesterday afternoon – with officers seen along a stretch of railway track for around three hours.

South Yorkshire Police have now said the incident was a stranded train.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “A train had a technical fault and was stranded for a time. We did not attend.”

