This is why emergency services were called to incident at Doncaster level crossing
Police have revealed the reason emergency services were called to a Doncaster level crossing in an incident which lasted several hours.
Police were called to Gate House Lane in Auckley yesterday afternoon – with officers seen along a stretch of railway track for around three hours.
South Yorkshire Police have now said the incident was a stranded train.
A British Transport Police spokesman said: “A train had a technical fault and was stranded for a time. We did not attend.”
