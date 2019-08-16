This is why children's books are being hidden all over Doncaster in a fun new game
Have you found a children’s book sealed inside a plastic bag in Doncaster in the last few weeks?
And that's because books of all shapes and sizes are being hidden in the town’s streets and parks as part of a fun new game aimed at encouraging children to find. read and swap books.
Facebook pages Look for a Book Doncaster and Doncaster Look For A Book have been set up to help promote the initiative.
Young readers can follow clues to where the books are hidden on Facebook, tracking down the titles which are protected inside plastic bags.
The bags contain notes which read: “Hooray! You have found a book.
“Take it home, read it, then hide it again for someone else to read and enjoy.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Readers are then asked to share a photo on the Facebook page, giving a clue to where the books are hidden.
A post on the page said: “What a great idea to get children outdoors and reading.
“Do you have any old books in good condition? Pop them in a zip lock bag and hide them yourself with a little note ‘You’ve found a ‘Doncaster Look for a Book’.
“Enjoy reading the book and then rehide. Don’t forget to post a picture on the Facebook group to tell others where to find it.”