This is why a lot of roads are closed in Doncaster on Sunday  

A number of roads are expected to be closed in and around Doncaster town centre on Sunday because of a 10k race.

Around 2000 runners are set to take to the streets of the town tomorrow morning at 10am for the second annual Doncaster 10k.

Doncaster town centre.

It will start and finish at Doncaster Racecourse on Leger Way. Please see a map of the route above.

The route.

Roads are expected to be closed from about 8am onwards and will reopen after the event has finished.