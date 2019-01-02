This is where you can get rid of your unwanted Christmas gifts in Doncaster

Have you got Christmas presents that you don't want?

Would you like them to go to a deserving someone?

Here's what to do with unwanted gifts

With the joy and festivity of Christmas over for another year, the team at Mecca Doncaster has launched an amnesty for customers to donate any extra Christmas gifts to a good cause.

READ MORE: This is how much rail fares will rise TODAY

Open every day throughout the holidays, Mecca Doncaster is inviting customers to drop off any unneeded gifts to be donated.

Continuing their longstanding partnership with Carers Trust, any presents donated by customers to the club will be passed onto the charity. Carers Trust works to improve support, services and recognition for the seven million unpaid carers in the UK.

Recent research showed that 71% of Brits expected to receive at least one unwanted gift this year, with a total value of almost £17m[1]. Instead of these gifts going to waste, Mecca Doncaster is instead encouraging customers to give them to a good cause and carry on that festive feeling of goodwill and kindness.

The Doncaster club is looking to help make a difference to local carers and anyone looking to drop off a gift can do so by popping into the club on Laith Gate.

READ MORE: If you are planning a dry January how many in Doncaster will be joining you?

Michelle Winfield manager at Mecca Doncaster, said: “Christmas is all about sharing and feeling generous, but we know that some of us do receive gifts that aren’t suitable or that we already have. That’s why we are launching this amnesty campaign to save presents languishing in the back of the cupboard and instead be donated to a worthy cause.

“There are no words to describe the importance of what carers do in our community, and it’s an honour to continue supporting Carers Trust and help make life that little bit easier for the many unpaid carers across Doncaster.”

To attend a Mecca Club you do need to be aged 18 years or over and be a customer of Mecca Bingo. Joining is free of charge and you can sign-up at www.meccabingo.com or at the club.