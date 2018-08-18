This is what you need to know about changes to bus services in Doncaster

From next month several of Doncaster's bus services will be altered in what company bosses say is an attempt to 'make improvements and assist with punctuality'.

The changes will come into effect on Sunday, September 2.

A spokesman for First Buses said on their website: "We are making some changes in Doncaster to create new links in the area and to make improvements to punctuality.

"A key change to services in the area will be changes to the 57, 58 and X4 to provide new links and improved services to Manor Farm, Warning Tongue Lane, and Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

"Doncaster Sheffield Airport will now benefit from four buses per hour provided by service 57a and 57c and will be better connected to surrounding residential areas. Daytime services to Cantley will now benefit from a co-ordinated 10 minute frequency provided by some of the 57 and 58 journeys."

These are the bus services that will be altered from September 2:

- 15/15a: Wheatley - Doncaster - Edlington Circular, Via Balby

Timetable changes with extra running time between Doncaster and Warmsworth to assist with punctuality

- 19: Doncaster - Balby, Weston Rd

Minor timetable changes to assist with punctuality

- 50/50a/50b/51/51a: Doncaster – Skellow – Askern

Minor timetable changes to assist with punctuality

- 55/56: Doncaster - Rossington

Minor timetable changes to assist with punctuality

- 57: Doncaster – Cantley – Finningley

Revised network with new services 57a, 57c and 57f. See changes to Doncaster/ Doncaster Sheffield Airport services to provide new links and improved services to Manor Farm, Warning Tongue Lane and Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

- 58: Doncaster – West Bessacarr

Revised network with 57 (above). New service 58a, 58c and 58f added. See changes to Doncaster/ Doncaster Sheffield Airport services

- 66/66a: Intake - Doncaster - Bentley Circular

Revised Monday-Friday timetable to assist with punctuality

- 84/84a/84b: Doncaster – Barnby Dunn - Thorne

Revised timetable to assist with punctuality

- 86/86a: Thorne - Thorne

Revised Thorne Town service. Service 86/86a has been amended to serve Capita Park Retail Park and Thorne North and extended to serve Moorends

Revised to serve local retail park and residential areas following consultation with local residents

- 204: Doncaster – Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Minor timetable changes to assist with punctuality

- X4: Doncaster – Doncaster Sheffield Airport

To be replaced by services 57a and 57c. All journeys on the X4 will be maintained with these services.

To provide new links and improved services to Manor Farm, Warning Tongue Lane and Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

- X78: Doncaster – Rotherham – Meadowhall – Sheffield

Revised timetable with extra time added between Doncaster and Warmsworth to assist with punctuality