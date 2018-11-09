This is the Doncaster road that will be closed next week as water tower is demolished

Work is due to start next week to demolish a disused water tower in Rossington, and a main road in Doncaster will be closed to accommodate the work.

The tower, which has not been operation in recent years and is located at the junction of Grange Lane and Queen Mary’s Road, will be demolished by Yorkshire Water.

Investigation work was completed recently by the company to plan the scheme and also complete ecology surveys.

Mott McDonald Bentley will start work on Yorkshire Water’s behalf to prepare the site for demolition, beginning on Monday, November 12.

The scheme is expected to take six weeks to complete.

The company has worked closely with the highways department and on Monday Grange Lane will be closed to traffic travelling east between Allenby Crescent and Queen Mary’s Road for the safety of road users. This closure will be in place 24 hours a day during the duration of the works.

A signed diversion route will be in place via King George’s Road, Earl Avenue, Duke Avenue and Queen Mary’s Road.

Bus services will also be diverted. Travel South Yorkshire will be placing information boards at its bus stops and if passengers have any further questions they can contact its helpline on 01709 515151.

Pedestrian access will be made available at all times around the working area.

Yorkshire Water communications advisor Mark Allsop said: “We'd like to apologise for any inconvenience caused whilst the essential work to demolish the water tower takes place.

“Please be assured we'll do everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum and complete the work as quickly as possible.”