This is the accurate figure of the homeless in Doncaster, says the council and St Leger Homes

Doncaster Council and St Leger Homes have hit back at a recent report claiming that Doncaster is at the top of the table for homelessness in Yorkshire.

The response follows Shelter's analysis of the most recent data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government showing that an estimated 498 people in Doncaster are homeless. #

Just what are the correct homeless figures?

Paul Tanney, Chief Executive of St Leger Homes, said: “Whilst St Leger Homes and Doncaster Council recognise that homelessness is increasing across the country and across our region, we do not recognise the reported figures in the Shelter Report. Sadly this is the second year running that Shelter have used figures that do not match our own and incorrectly place Doncaster at the top of the table for homelessness levels in our region.

“In reality, on Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) figures, we are performing well and in mid-table for our region on the amount of people who are homeless or in temporary accommodation per 1000 people.

“We do recognise the number of rough sleepers being 8, which is taken from our annual rough sleepers return submitted to MHCLG. On Quarter 1 figures for 2018 (which is the quarter Shelter are quoting) we had 34 households in temporary accommodation – nowhere near the 490 people suggested by Shelter.

“We have developed an innovative Complex Lives Alliance with Doncaster Council and other partners across Doncaster increasing our outreach support work which is delivering real help to those vulnerable people in Doncaster who find themselves homeless and rough sleeping – and this has won an award in the last 12 months for its success locally, from the Northern Housing Awards.

“We would again question the statistics being quoted by Shelter, which do not reflect what is happening here in Doncaster in relation to tackling homelessness and giving effective support to people in need locally.”