This is how your cat could win you £5,000

The UK’s leading boiler manufacturer has launched a job search like no other – with a role that will pay the chosen candidate £5,000 to appear in an exclusive VIP photoshoot.

There’s just one twist – the brand isn’t searching for human applicants, as the position is only open to cats.

Worcester the cat on a recent shoot

The search has been announced by Worcester Bosch following its TV advertising campaign which debuted earlier this year and featured a four legged feline, aptly named Worcester.

Now the brand is on the lookout for a stand-in moggy, as, with so many other work commitments, photoshoots and VIP events to attend, Worcester, the leading cat is unavailable to attend an upcoming campaign shoot.

As well as receiving the generous £5,000 pay cheque, the chosen kitty will be treated to a day at a luxury grooming salon, followed by an exclusive photoshoot with a top fashion and lifestyle photographer.

The job description calls for ‘a friendly feline who has heaps of cat-titude, loves attention and isn’t afraid of the limelight.’ As well as being confident in front of a camera, the chosen candidate should be cute, fluffy and have the ability to generate that ‘warm fuzzy feeling’ for anyone they meet.

So, if you think your cat is meow-nificent and might have what it takes to be Worcester Bosch’s next star, make sure to apply on their behalf.

Victoria Billings, Director of Marketing at Worcester Bosch, said: “You’ve heard of the best jobs in the world for people, but now its time for pets to take the limelight.

“Since Worcester the tabby premiered on our screens earlier this year, he has shot to fame and is simply booked up, so we need a stand-in kitty for our upcoming campaign who has everything it takes to follow in Worcester’s paw prints.

“So if you think your cat has what it takes, we want to hear from you on their behalf.”

To apply, simply visit www.worcester-bosch.co.uk/cat-competition or www.facebook.com/worcesterbosch before Sunday 25 November, and upload the best photo you have of your cat.