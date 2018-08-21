This is how long we should all be spending in the shower to save water - but Doncaster residents spend double that time there

Doncaster residents are showering for double the recommended amount of time per day, according to official figures.

Experts believe that we should be limiting our time in the shower to just four minutes, but people in Doncaster are showering for almost 10 minutes.

Soap making supplier experts Soap Supplier carried out a survey of 2,000 Brits to find out how much time the average person spends washing themselves per day, and found that those in Yorkshire and the Humber spend on average 9.9 minutes showering each day.

Scots spend the most time in the shower, with 11.2 minutes taken out of their day for bathing. The ones who spend the least time in the shower every day are those in the South East, who are in and out in 9.1 minutes.

The head of the Environment Agency has suggested that we should all be given personal water targets to prevent damage to wildlife and rivers from future water shortages.