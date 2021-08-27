"This estate is going downhill:' Fresh rats and rubbish woes revealed on Doncaster estate

The St James Street Estate, which has been named as the most deprived in Yorkshire and one of the worst places to live in England, has been plagued by anti-social behaviour, with residents complainig about rat infestiations, rubbish and drug related problems in recent years.

Earlier this week, one upset resident said rats were ‘running riot’ on the estate on the edge of Doncaster town centre and also said residents had been throwing washing machines out of windows and hurling rubbish from tower blocks.

Now another angry resident has come forward, saying she can’t wait to leave the estate, which is made up of a number of ageing tower blocks.

The St James Street Estate is plagued by rats and rubbish.

The woman, who has asked to remain anonymous, said: “This estate is going downhill very quickly. I have lived here for almost 24 years and can’t wait to leave.”

She confirmed claims of rats plaguing the estate and said: “What the lady said is very true.

"It doesn’t help that we have people of other cultures who pull bin bags out of the communal bins and then they are ripping them open to forage for whatever they can find.

"Then they just leave them on the floor. And people just dump huge amounts of rubbish next to the bins.

"Next to Markham and Orgreave house bin area you will see huge rat holes in the ground.

"I called Doncaster Council to report it months ago and was told as it’s in a public area they can’t do anything about it as any poisons may harm children or pets.

"If I want it sorting I would have to pay for a private exterminator to deal with it.

"I have also seen one resident in a maisonettes throwing plastic bottles out of their windows onto the grass below. This estate is going downhill.”