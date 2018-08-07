This Doncaster home has its own sauna - and you could live there

If you are looking for a new home in Doncaster, you might want to consider having a look at this one which comes with it's own sauna.

This four bedroom home, in Campsall, is rare detached bungalow which offers the future owners the chance to relax in their very own sauna.

Cherry Garth, Campsall, Doncaster

The property, at Cherry Garth, also boasts four reception rooms, generous gardens and a double garage, so there's plenty of room for entertaining friends and family.

The sauna can be found in the loft, though it is also suggested that this area could be used for a gym or an office if future tenants would prefer.

There is also a conservatory and a conservatory dining area, which would be perfect to enjoy during this warm weather.

The house is for sale with William H Brown and has an asking price of £475,000.

For more information, visit www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-72118364.html or call the estate agent on 01302 960033