This cute Doncaster cat is brightening the day of care home residents - and here's how you could meet her too

With her soft and fluffy coat and striking blue eyes, Darcie the cat makes everyone smile when they see her.

The one-year-old ragdoll cat is a therapy cat and, along with her proud owner Jane Curtis, she has been brightening the days of care home residents this week.

Darcie.

Darcie, who is one of six ragdoll cats owned by Jane, has passed assessments set by charity Pets as Therapy, which allow her to take on her new role.

She has only recently passed the tests, but Darcie has already been making people happy - and she's enjoyed the extra attention.

Earlier this month, Jane took her to Cedars Care Home in Balby, where she was a hit with residents and staff alike.

She said: "Everyone loved her. All the residents enjoyed stroking her and she enjoyed herself too. She's so laid back and even went and sat next to someone on a table so they could stroke her.

"She made everyone's day. All the staff asked when I was bringing her in again and asked if I could take her back when it was their shift.

"It's really nice for me to see her people getting pleasure from her. Some of the residents may have owned cats but they're not allowed to take them in to homes so it must be nice for them to see a cat."

When she's not acting as a therapy cat, Darcie is at home in Woodfield Plantation which she shares with five other ragdoll cats; Lilly, Teddie, Reggie, Daisy and Rosie.

Jane, aged 54, said: "I love cats. I had two cats when I was growing up and I've been getting more over the years. Lilly is the oldest, she's 15-years-old and Darcie is the youngest, I've had her since she was about 12-weeks-old.

"Ragdoll cats are known for being laid-back, but Darcie is particularly laid back, she is special."

Jane has been in contact with various Doncaster-based care homes, residential homes and schools and already has a diary full of appointments for Darcie.

She added: "I think people are used to seeing dogs for pet therapy, but not so much cats, so it will be something a bit different for them to see her."

Pets As Therapy is a national charity which aims to improve the wellbeing in the individuals through the visits of volunteers with their behaviourally assessed animals.

If you are interested in having Darcie and Jane come to your organisation or business for a pet therapy session, you can contact the Pets as Therapy charity on 01494 569130.