"Think of the children," say upset residents after spate of gun violence on Doncaster estate

Upset residents of a Doncaster estate blighted by three gun related incidents in the space of five days have called for an end to the violence, describing it as “chaos” for the community and have urged the perpetrators to “think of the children.”

Armed police descended on the Clay Lane estate last night following incidents on Monday and Wednesday when shots were fired outside two houses on the estate.

The first incident took place in broad daylight in Chalmers Drive, followed by two incidents in nearby Wilberforce Road, with police descending on the area in huge numbers on all three occasion.

Fed up residents have called for an end to the violence and a campaign group set up to help improve the estate between Wheatley and Edenthorpe has told those involved to put down their weapons.

Residents of Clay Lane have called for an end to gun violence.

In a an emotional statement on social media, a spokesperson for the Friends of Clay Lane, said: “We formed to improve the estate, bring the community together and better the image of Clay Lane, but recent incidents aren't helping unfortunately.

“We aren't the police, we have no power to arrest or have words with anyone committing crimes or anti social behaviour, what we do is try to show that Clay Lane is a good place, with a good heart.

“We formed a year ago almost to the day, after coming together to paint the play park on Shackleton Road.

"Since then there has been over a dozen positive newspaper articles about the estate, feedback from residents all across Doncaster in awe of what we are doing and commendations from the council, police and so many more organisations.

“But for every step forward we achieve for our estate, criminal incidents and anti social behaviour put us two steps back.

“Uniquely, there are more children on this estate than adults and we need to be their role models. We need to encourage good behaviour, strong community spirit and we need to reduce these incidents.

“Please, please think of the children, think of the chaos this causes our community and think of the impact this has on our amazing estate both now and in the future.”

Armed police are reported to have stormed a house in Wilberforce Road in last night’s incident.

On Wednesday night, a gang of five men broke into a house in the street and caused criminal damage, where shots were also thought to have been fired at a vehicle on the same night, police said.

In that incident, a firearm was believed to have been discharged from one vehicle causing damage to another, according to South Yorkshire Police.

A white Audi and what was believed to be a black Volkswagen were both recovered from the scene, a South Yorkshire Police force spokesperson said.

Det Sgt Joe Hackworthy said: "We will not tolerate offenders using firearms to wreak havoc on our community.

"It is imperative those responsible for the recent firearms incidents in Doncaster are located and brought to justice before someone is seriously hurt."

On Monday, police announced they were hunting four men after shots were fired as a house in Chalmers Drive, which leads to Wilberforce Road, came under attack.

Police were called on Monday afternoon, with police remaining at the scene throughout the evening.

Of that incident, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information following a firearms discharge in Doncaster.

“It is reported that four men were seen on Chalmers Drive in a vehicle, which they all exited.

“One man fired a shotgun, one had an unknown weapon and one threw a glass bottle at the property. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

“We believe that this was a targeted attack.

“A scene was put in place while officers conducted their work but has since been removed, and a number of enquiries are being carried out by officers.

It is the latest in a string of serious incidents on the small residential estate.

In June 2021, police probed a shooting and three car smash where drivers confronted each other with weapons in Chalmers Drive – with shots later fired in the area, just hours apart.

In February 2022, a man was arrested and later jailed for firing a gun at a man’s face in Chalmers Drive.

Daniel Nica, 45, was arrested after firing pellets from an airgun following a dispute, causing multiple injuries to his victim’s lip, chest and back which required hospital treatment and was later sentenced to three years in prison.

In December 2022, a teenager and a 42-year-old woman were arrested on drug charges after a Doncaster police raid in Chalmers Drive.

The women, aged 18 and 42, were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

An amount of Class A drugs was recovered, along with scales, bags and a quantity of cash. A knuckle duster was also removed.

Anyone with details should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.