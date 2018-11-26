Thieves steal cash machine from Doncaster supermarket

A cash machine was ripped out of the wall of a Doncaster supermarket in a daring early morning raid.

Thieves used a stolen JCB telehandler to rip the machine from the exterior wall of Asda on Station Road, Stainforth, at around 3.40am on Friday, November 23.

The cash machine was then loaded into the back of a stolen Ford Transit van.

South Yorkshire Police said the JCB was left at the scene and but officers recovered the van and ATM found burnt out a short distance away.

The force said a ‘significant amount of money’ was stolen.

Please call 101 quoting incident number 99 of 23 November 2018. You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.