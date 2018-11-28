Thieves hunted after ANOTHER cash machine raid in South Yorkshire

Thieves are being hunted over another cash machine raid in South Yorkshire.

They struck at Woodlands post office on Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster, last Thursday but details of the raid have only just been confirmed by South Yorkshire Police today.

Woodlands post office

CRIME: Thieves attack 92 cash machines in Yorkshire and Humberside so far this year



The cash machine was targeted between 1.30am and 1.40am on Thursday, November 22 and detectives

MOST WANTED: South Yorkshire men on the run for violence, drugs and firearms offences

Detectives said a ‘significant quantity of cash’ was taken in the raid.

TRIAL: ‘Alleged murderer of Sheffield massage parlour boss told neighbour he hoped police didn’t think it was him morning after stabbing her 70 times’



It was revealed this week that over 90 cash machines have been attacked in Yorkshire and Humberside so far this year – with thieves using ‘increasingly dangerous’ tactics.

In addition to ripping machines from walls using plant machinery they have also started blowing the machines out of walls using explosives.

Detectives investigating the raids are urging communities to be their ‘eyes and ears’ to help prevent any more offences.

Last week a ‘substantial’ amount of cash was stolen when thieves used a stolen JCB telehandler to rip a cash machine from the exterior wall of Asda in Station Road, Stainforth, last Friday.

In July, thieves used a digger to rip a cash machine from the exterior wall of the post office on Houghton Road, Thurnscoe.

And in May, a gang of men used a JCB to pull the machine from the wall of the Co-op petrol station, Worksop Road, in Aston.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.