'They think they're Vin Diesel:' Death fears as cars reach 60mph on Doncaster road

He compared scenes of drivers ‘going hell for leather’ along Leicester Avenue to the Fast and Furious movie franchise and said: “When they get behind the wheel of their car, they think they’re Vin Diesel.”

Leicester Avenue is being used as a racetrack according to a worried resident.

“They are coming down Leicester Avenue at at least 60mph, it is only a matter of time before there is an accident or worse. someone is killed.

“Is this happening anywhere else in Doncaster or the suburbs?”