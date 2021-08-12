'They think they're Vin Diesel:' Death fears as cars reach 60mph on Doncaster road
It is only a matter of time before someone is killed on a key Doncaster road because of cars racing at 60mph, a concerned resident has said.
He compared scenes of drivers ‘going hell for leather’ along Leicester Avenue to the Fast and Furious movie franchise and said: “When they get behind the wheel of their car, they think they’re Vin Diesel.”
In a Facebook post he wrote: "What is it about drivers going hell for leather on Leicester Avenue?
“Have they been to the cinema and watched Fast and Furious 9 then when they get behind the wheel of their car, they think they’re Vin Diesel.
“They are coming down Leicester Avenue at at least 60mph, it is only a matter of time before there is an accident or worse. someone is killed.
“Is this happening anywhere else in Doncaster or the suburbs?”
The road houses Doncaster’s main fire station and links Leger Way near Doncaster Racecourse with Intake.