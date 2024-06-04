These four places in Doncaster have been named most dangerous in Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four places in Doncaster – including the city itself – have been named among the top 25 most dangerous places in Yorkshire for crime.

The new study lists Mexborough, Conisbrough, Doncaster city centre and Bentley as among the region’s crime hotspots, putting the region ahead of big cities such as Leeds, Bradford and Hull.

Security firm, Churchill Support Services, which carried out the study and which can be found in full HERE said: “There’s a lot that goes into considering an area to move to, or to set up a business in.

“Chief among these is the area’s crime rate. A major talking point across local and national headlines, crime is an unavoidable part of life wherever we choose to live.

Four places in Doncaster have been named among the most dangerous places in Yorkshire.

“With our latest report, we’ve turned our lens to the most dangerous areas in Yorkshire, one of England’s most popular and populous counties which also happens to be one of its more hazardous.”

In the last year of data alone, the county saw a staggering 611,655 criminal offences, equating to around 110.4 crimes per 1,000 people that call Yorkshire home.

The spokesman added: “Looking more closely at the incidents from the last year, the numbers are concerning to say the least. High rates of violent crime (245,820 incidents), theft (175,180 incidents) and public order offences (67,268 incidents) are the headline statistics in an area that’s typically faced an uphill battle with its criminal activity.

“They aren’t the only worrying statistics either, with trends pointing towards substantial rises in some of Britain’s most pressing concerns. Rising rates of shoplifting (50,148 offences, up by 30%), robbery (6,411 offences, up by 10%) and drug crime (16,462 offences, up by 8%) are just the tip of the iceberg in the battle to stem the tide of crime in Yorkshire.”

Here’s how Doncaster fared in Yorkshire’s top 25 most dangerous places, according to Churchill Support Services

22. Mexborough

Overall Crime Rate Of 134 Crimes Per 1000 People

A key residential area on the outskirts of the larger city of Doncaster, and with decorated background in the ceramics industry, Mexborough’s crime rate of 134 crimes per 1000 residents belies its small stature. High figures in violent crime (826 incidents), antisocial behaviour (374 incidents) and public order offences (217 incidents) are the major talking points.

18. Doncaster

Overall Crime Rate Of 135.6 Crimes Per 1000 People

A major centre for industry and manufacturing across the county, and one of Yorkshire’s largest cities, it’ll perhaps come as a surprise to see Doncaster rank so highly among Yorkshire’s most dangerous areas. However, an overall crime rate of 135.6 crimes per 1000 residents, and worrying numbers across violent crime (14,822 offences), theft (13,839 offences) and criminal damage (4,455 offences) sees it sink into infamy.

12. Conisbrough

Overall Crime Rate Of 150.1 Crimes Per 1000 People

Conisbrough’s storied past and keen sense of Yorkshire’s heritage doesn’t stop it from making the list of the county’s most dangerous areas, with an overarching crime rate of 150.1 crimes per 1000 residents. Digging deeper, we unearth startling stats across violent crime (862 incidents), antisocial behaviour (371 incidents) and criminal damage (307 incidents).

6. Bentley

Overall Crime Rate Of 173.2 Crimes Per 1000 People

This built-up suburb of the City of Doncaster is perhaps one of the least expected areas in our list of the most dangerous places in Yorkshire. However, Bentley’s soaring overall crime rate – 173.2 crimes per 1000 residents – and rising rates of violent crime (1,571 offences), antisocial behaviour (763 offences) and criminal damage (551 offences) all underscore the need to be informed.