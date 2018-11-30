These Doncaster causes received an early Christmas present from the Co-op

Christmas came early for dozens of causes across Doncaster this week, when the Co-op revealed a £115,000 festive funding boost.

The money will be shared by 25 organisations, all of whom are making a real difference to communities throughout the region.

These include Shakers Youth Cafe, Doncaster Housing for Young People, Kirk Sandall Infant Academy, and Firefly Cancer Awareness and Support.

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community Engagement at the Co-op, said: “Since the launch of the local community fund our members have helped 12,000 organisations to make a positive difference in their neighborhoods, and in the last 12 months alone we have invested £19m in local causes.

“The fund is now supporting a wide variety of local organisations, from village halls and support groups to education providers and neighborhood watch schemes, all of which are helping to make Doncaster a better, happier, and healthier place to live.”

This is the latest round of payouts from the fund generated by over 48,000 Co-op members in the town, and means overall the Co-op has invested £210,000 in 76 groups in Doncaster since the membership scheme launched in September 2016.

Co-op members, who receive a five percent reward for themselves with a further one percent going to local causes when they buy own-brand products, have a say in how the money is allocated and are encouraged to select the organisations they wish to support online.