These are the worst areas in Doncaster for dog fouling.
Doncaster Council received a total of 721 complaints about dog fouling in 2018.
1. S64 - 121 complaints
This includes Mexborough.
2. DN1 - 106 complaints
Including Doncaster town centre.
3. DN3 - 96 complaints
Including Armthorpe, Barnby Dun and Edenthorpe.
4. DN12 -73 complaints
Includes New Edlington, Old Denaby and Old Edlington.
