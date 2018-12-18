These are the Doncaster toilets flushed with pride after scooping four national awards

Lakeside Village is flushed with pride as they walked away with four awards at the National Loo of the Year Awards.

The Doncaster based shopping outlet was given the title of UK winner of the best baby changing facilities, national winner for England, Market Sector award for Retail and was given an overall grade of Platinum for their facilities.

Lyndsey Parry, deputy centre manager, for Lakeside Village said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been named UK winner for our baby changing facilities and to have been awarded Platinum status for our facilities.

“We have invested in our toilet, changing places and baby changing facilities and our cleaning team take great pride in ensuring that these facilities are second to none.

“To be named best in the retail sector for our baby changing is wonderful, we are a family friendly centre and put a lot of effort into making our venue fantastic for families to visit.”

The facilities at Lakeside Village include a changing places facility, which means that anyone visiting the centre who cannot use standard access toilets can access the facilities they need in safety and comfort. The changing places facility has more space and equipment including a height adjustable changing bench, sink and a hoist.

“We work with lots of different organisations to ensure that our centre is accessible for our shoppers and we have a quiet room that is also available for people if they need a space to take ten minutes out of the hustle bustle of shopping.

“We are very proud of winning these awards and we’ll continue to look for ways to further improve our centre in 2019,” added Lyndsey.

For further information visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk