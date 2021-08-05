These are the 11 cheapest places to buy petrol in Doncaster

Car Insurance Expert at Confused.com Alex Kindred said: “Rising oil prices have been pushing up fuel costs for months, to the point that we’re now seeing the highest petrol and diesel prices seen in years.

“More than two in five (41 per cent) drivers told us they feel that current fuel costs are unjustified.

"Competing supermarkets often offer petrol discounts and larger petrol stations can usually offer their fuel at slightly lower prices, in order to try and entice drivers, although this could be at the expense of smaller independent providers.

“Fluctuation in prices, as well as varying costs between regions and suppliers, makes it confusing to know when and where we’re going to get the best deal.

"To help you find the cheapest fuel in your local area, you can use our petrol price finder to search for the best price. That way, you can avoid paying over the odds.”

