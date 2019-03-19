These are some of the very best gifts to treat mum with this Mother's Day 

Mother’s Day is just around the corner but there’s still time to pick the perfect gift to show your mum how much she means to you.

From luxury beauty buys, tasty tipples and beautiful blooms we’ve got Mother’s Day covered.



Elemis Pro-Collagen Definition Face & Neck Serum, £92

Give your mum the gift of youthful skin this Mother’s Day with this new serum powered by up to 1.5 million plant stem cells. Designed to target loss of density, and firm the contours of the skin.

www.elemis.com



Annabel James Peony Rose scented candle, £7.95

You can’t go wrong with a scented candle and this budget friendly pick is the perfect gift for mum’s who are in need of a little rest and relaxation. Overworked mum’s can jump in the bath, light this beautifully scented candle and unwind. www.annabeljames.co.uk



Handpicked Hampers Gin & Treats, £34

Treat your mum to a beautiful Mothers day gifts hamper filled with delicious gin goodies for her to enjoy. A great option for a gin loving mum.

www.handpickedhampers.co.uk



English Garden Bouquet, The Real Flower Company, £75

It’s the traditional gift of choice for mum’s up and down the country and this colourful bouquet is sure to impress. Featuring scented garden roses and seasonal flowers and foliage all freshly picked from The Real Flower Company's English and Fairtrade flower farms

www.realflowers.co.uk



Boxwild Heart Bird Feeder Gift Set, £26.00

Treat your mum to some nature fun this Mother’s Day by gifting her the Heart Bird Feeder Gift Set from Boxwild. This gift not only allows your mum to take the birds under her wing but it also encourages wildlife into your garden to enjoy tasty treats in a heartwarming feeder, helping the birds and wildlife survive spring.

www.boxwild.com



True North Brew Co Sheffield Dry Gin Rose & Jasmine – 70cl - £38

Sheffield Dry Gin Rose & Jasmine is the latest addition to their Limited Edition range, bringing together the beautiful flavours of pink rose petals and jasmine flower and infusing them with premium Sheffield Dry Gin, offering a bouquet of subtly sweet floral flavours.

www.truenorthbrewco.uk



Sara Miller Luxury Silk Eye Mask, £25

What better gift to give any mum than the gift of sleep! The perfect treat for tired mum’s across the country this luxury eye mask will help your mum relax and unwind, simply dig out the ‘do not disturb sign’

www.saramiller.london



Clarins Extra-Firming Phyto-Serum 50ml, £75

Help your mum feel pampered with this new expert anti-wrinkle, firming serum that offers a double visible lift effect for both instant and long-term lift results. The gel serum formula forms a tightening net on the skin’s surface to lift and firm, leaving skin visibly younger looking and facial contours redefined.

www.clarins.co.uk



Menkind Chocolate Teapot, £24.99

No doubt you’ve enjoyed countless catch up’s with your mum over a cuppa and now it’s time to enjoy a pot of tea with a difference. Scrap the generic box of chocolates and check out this chocolate teapot that you can actually use! Use it to make hot chocolate or a fondue. Made of deliciously dark chocolate

www.menkind.co.uk



Wearth London Organic Lip Butters, £12 each

These rich creamy lip butters are the perfect little treat. The products are handmade in small batches in Scotland using natural, vegan and cruelty-free ingredients.

With organic cocoa butter, shea butter and coconut oil these lip butters smell good enough to eat!

www.wearthlondon.com