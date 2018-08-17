These are just some of the unique items being sold by Doncaster residents that you can buy on Facebook marketplace now

For anyone who wants to sell their pre-loved items, Facebook marketplace is a popular online shop.

We've rounded up some of the most unique things that are being sold by Doncaster residents via the social network's shop right now.

Cross-stitched framedportrait Jesus for sale on Facebook marketplace.

There's a re-born doll called Jarod for £160, which was made to look like a real baby and comes with its own adoption certificate. The doll can also be sent out to you for an extra £10.

Or, if your budget is more modest for just £10 you can get a cross-stitched framed portrait Jesus.

You have also just missed out on buying a genuine Star Wars Return of the Jedi cosplay costume, which has been snapped up by one Star Wars super fan for £1,200.

Other items up for sale from Doncaster residents include a 1960’s Smith Corona Typewriter for £25, two porcelain clowns for £5 each and four flat irons for £25.