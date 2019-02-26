There is no excuse not to use the car park at Cusworth Hall

The sun is shining and it seems like spring already ! So what better than to go with the family and enjoy the pleasures of Cusworth Hall and Park, it’s a lovely spot and no charge.

There is of course a modest fee for those arriving by car and the proceeds help maintain this wonderful amenity.

However there is a small minority of motorists who are too mean and prefer instead to park on the grass verges on Back Lane, making a muddy mess, or worse still dump their vehicle in the narrow lane though the old village making life a misery for residents who often have trouble getting out of their own house. There would be no chance of getting through for emergency services.

It will come as no surprise that very often the offenders are of the 4x4 "Chelsea tractor" variety - you know the ones who don't have to obey the same rules as the rest of us - and routinely cause mayhem in Sprotbrough village centre making it difficult for through traffic and a nightmare for bus drivers. They have even had to alter the bus route because of these idiots. It is time to put bollards on the grass verges at Cusworth and issue permits for residents in the village itself. The car parking available in the designated area is huge so there is no excuse to not use it.

David Daniels

Crompton Avenue, Sprotbrough