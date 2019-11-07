There are now nearly 100 flood warnings and alerts in place for South Yorkshire - full list
There are now nearly 100 flood alerts and warnings in place for South Yorkshire as the weather crisis worsens in the region tonight.
The River Don is continuing to rise and water levels are not expected to peak until the early hours.
The Environment Agency has now issued 71 flood warnings and 22 flood alerts for the South Yorkshire region.
Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster have all been badly hit with the river breaking its banks in several places along its course.
Flood warnings urge people to take immediate action, while flood alerts urge people to be prepared.
Here’s the full list of flood warnings which can also be accessed in full detail HERE
Baildon Dyke at Skelmanthorpe
Balne Beck, Alverthorpe Beck and Ings Beck at Wakefield Westgate
Blackburn Brook and Charlton Brook from Chapeltown to North Ecclesfield
Blackburn Brook and its tributaries from Chapeltown to Wincobank
Blackburn Brook from Ecclesfield to Wincobank
Brook Dike at Wath Upon Dearne
Ea Beck at South Elmsall
Ecclesfield Brook at Ecclesfield
River Calder at Dewsbury - Lodge Farm and Sands Mill
River Calder at Horbury - The Strands
River Colne at Huddersfield - Syngenta Works
River Dearne at Burton Grange and Lundwood
River Dearne at Darton and Barugh
River Dearne at Harlington
River Derwent at Bamford including Mytham Bridge
River Derwent at Calver
River Derwent at Grindleford
River Derwent at Hathersage
River Doe Lea at Bolsover Coking Works and Netherthorpe
River Don at Bentley
River Don at Blackburn Meadows
River Don at Braithwaite
River Don at Conisbrough
River Don at Ewden water treatment works
River Don at Kelham Island
River Don at Kilnhurst - Beighton Road, Springfield Road and Wharf Road
River Don at Kilnhurst - Charles Street and Thomas Street
River Don at Kilnhurst - Hooton Road
River Don at Kirk Bramwith
River Don at Livesey Street and Club Mill Road, Owlerton
River Don at Lower Sprotbrough
River Don at Meadowhall and Carbrook
River Don at Mexborough
River Don at Neepsend and Hillfoot
River Don at Newton Farm
River Don at Old Denaby
River Don at Rotherham - Centenary Way, Corporation Street and Sheffield Road
River Don at Rotherham - Main Street, Centenary Road, Masbrough Street
River Don at Rotherham - Rawmarsh Road and Grafton Bridge
River Don at Rotherham - Thorn Hill, Northfield and Retail World Shopping Centre
River Don at Saville Street, Sheffield
River Don at Sheffield Wednesday and Rawson Spring Road
River Don at South Bramwith
River Don at Stainforth
River Don at Station Lane, Oughtibridge
River Don at Swinton Bridge
River Don at Templeborough and Ickles
River Don at Thorpe in Balne
River Don at Trumfleet
River Don at Waterside Gardens and Forge Lane in Oughtibridge
River Don at Wharncliffe Side
River Don at Winn Gardens in Sheffield
River Dove from Aldham Bridge to Low Valley including Wombwell Ings Caravan Site
River Holme at Huddersfield - Albert Street
River Holme at Huddersfield - Lockwood
River Holme at Huddersfield - Salford
River Loxley along Holme Lane
River Loxley at Malinbridge
River Loxley at Owlerton
River Maun at Haughton, Milton and West Drayton
River Rother at Renishaw
River Rother at Staveley Business Centre
River Rother at Treeton
River Ryton at Blyth
River Ryton at Scrooby including Serlby
River Ryton at Worksop, Shelley Street
River Ryton at Worksop Town Centre including Shireoaks
River Sheaf at Coniston Road, Norton Hammer
River Sheaf at Little London Road and Abbeydale Road, Norton Hammer
River Went at Wentbridge
Whiston Brook at Whiston
And the full list of flood alerts
Blackburn Brook
Car Brook
Ings Beck and Oakenshaw Beck
Lower River Calder catchment
Lower River Don catchment
Lower River Rother
Middle River Don
River Colne, Holme and Fenay Beck
River Dearne catchment
River Doe Lea catchment
River Idle in Nottinghamshire
River Maun in Nottinghamshire
River Meden in Nottinghamshire
River Sheaf and Porter Brook
River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough
River Went catchment
River Wye in Derbyshire
Ryton Oldcotes catchment
Upper Derwent in Derbyshire
Upper River Don catchment
Upper River Rother catchment
Whiston Brook