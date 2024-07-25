"The world loses another legend": Tributes as Doncaster man dies after horror road smash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emotional tributes have begun pouring in for a Doncaster man who has died days after a horror crash on one of the city’s busiest roads.

Emergency services were called to Balby Road on Saturday night after a 72-year-old man was hit by a car.

The man, named locally as Fred Finney, was rushed to hospital following the collision and was in a critical condition, but died yesterday, friends have said.

Tributes have already been paid to Mr Finney, a railway worker, with one saying: “The world loses another legend.”

Another friend wrote: “RIP Fred, lovely bloke,” while another shared: “RIP my mate.”

Another posted: “RIP Fred – thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time.”

“Absolutely heartbreaking to hear this,” said another while another tribute read: “Such sad news. Thinking of all the family at this sad time.”

“RIP Fred Finney, good man will be sadly missed,” said another friend.

“So sad to hear this sad news, always a smile and time for a chat, lovely man, RIP Fred, will be missed by so many,” another friend shared.

Police sealed off Balby Road on Saturday night following the collision, with the road closed off for several hours.

Mr Finney sustained serious injuries in the collision with a red Kia Niro.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 9.26pm on Saturday (20 July) to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a red Kia Niro.

“A 72-year-old man was taken to hospital.

“The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is assisting officers with enquiries.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we’re now appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, anyone who witnessed the collision or has information, dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist officers to come forward.”

Call 101 quoting incident number 1034 of 20 July 2024 when you get in touch.

You can contact police online here: https://orlo.uk/xHcIC