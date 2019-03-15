Harold Shipman, Dennis Nilsen, Ian Brady and Peter Sutcliffe.

The Sheffield and Doncaster links to some of Britain's most famous criminals and crimes - PICTURE GALLERY

They are some of the most notorious crimes and criminals in British history - and several of the most evil names had links to South Yorkshire.

Here we explore the links mass murderers Harold Shipman, Peter Sutcliffe, Dennis Nilsen and many more had to Doncaster and Sheffield as well as other local connections to famous crimes and criminals you may not have known about.

1. Peter Sutcliffe - The Yorkshire Ripper

2. Harold Shipman

3. Dennis Nilsen

4. The Moors Murderers

