The Sheffield and Doncaster links to some of Britain's most famous criminals and crimes - PICTURE GALLERY
They are some of the most notorious crimes and criminals in British history - and several of the most evil names had links to South Yorkshire.
Here we explore the links mass murderers Harold Shipman, Peter Sutcliffe, Dennis Nilsen and many more had to Doncaster and Sheffield as well as other local connections to famous crimes and criminals you may not have known about.
1. Peter Sutcliffe - The Yorkshire Ripper
Britain's most notorious mass murderer killed 13 women between 1975 and 1980. His killing spree came to and end when he was arrested in Sheffield in 1981.