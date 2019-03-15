The Sheffield and Doncaster links to some of Britain's most famous criminals and crimes - PICTURE GALLERY

Here we explore the links mass murderers Harold Shipman, Peter Sutcliffe, Dennis Nilsen and many more had to Doncaster and Sheffield as well as other local connections to famous crimes and criminals you may not have known about.

1. Peter Sutcliffe - The Yorkshire Ripper Britain's most notorious mass murderer killed 13 women between 1975 and 1980. His killing spree came to and end when he was arrested in Sheffield in 1981. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Harold Shipman The GP dubbed 'Dr Death' is believed to have killed 250 of his patients and lived in Rossington, Doncaster in the 1970s. He killed himself in 2004. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Dennis Nilsen Sheffield-born Malcolm Barlow (right) was one of the 15 victims of London serial killer Dennis Nilsen. A drifter, the 24-year-old was strangled, chopped up and burnt in 1981. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. The Moors Murderers Moors Murderers Myra Hindley and Ian Brady, who killed five children in the 1960s, were brought to justice by Doncaster born Det Chief Supt Sam Cross, who led the investigation. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more