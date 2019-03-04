The Prodigy singer Keith Flint, famed for the band’s classic 1990s hit Firestarter, has been found dead at home aged 49.

Police were called to the singer's home in Dunmow, Essex at around 8am this morning following what they called 'concerns for his welfare'.

Flint was found dead inside the property and police say they are not treating the death as suspicious.

The musician became one of the faces of Britpop in the 1990s when his energetic style and punk hairstyles made him one of the movement's most recognisable characters.

Police have not yet confirmed how the star died

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

An Essex Police spokesperson said: 'We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10am on Monday.

'We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

'The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.'

An East of England Ambulance spokeswoman said: 'We were called at 8.08am with reports of a man who was unconscious in Brook Hill, Dunmow.

'We sent an ambulance officer, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and one ambulance. Sadly a man in his forties died at the scene.'

The band played a number of concerts in South Yorkshire during their career, including dates at The Dome,in Doncaster.