The Lagoons at Doncaster Dome closed to the public today
and live on Freeview channel 276
Swimmers are being advised that The Lagoons at Doncaster Dome will be closed to the public today, Sunday June 16.
Steven Parker, from Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust said: “The Lagoons at Doncaster Dome will be closed today (June 16) due to a maintenance issue.
“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and our teams are working with contractors to get this resolved as soon as possible.
“Thank you for your understanding.”
