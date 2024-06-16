Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Swimmers are being advised that The Lagoons at Doncaster Dome will be closed to the public today, Sunday June 16.

Steven Parker, from Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust said: “The Lagoons at Doncaster Dome will be closed today (June 16) due to a maintenance issue.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and our teams are working with contractors to get this resolved as soon as possible.