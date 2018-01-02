The King of tribute acts is back in town

Europe’s most successful Elvis Presley tribute artist is set to descent on Scunthorpe.

Lee Memphis King has been touring his show for 10 years and is the best selling Elvis production in the UK and Europe.

After sell out shows at the Baths Hall in 2016 and 2017, Lee returns with his brand new ‘Vegas’ production on Saturday.

Over the last 10 years as Lee has toured his ‘One Night of Elvis’ he has picked up numerous accolades and has headlined and sold out some of the most prestigious venues across the UK and beyond. In August 2016 he completed a sell out concert tour of Israel, performing to over 8000 fans.

In this latest production, Lee Memphis King portrays Elvis Presley at his peak celebrating the iconic ‘Vegas Years’ from 1969 - 1977. Sporting the most authentic costumes from Elvis’s performance and an orchestra backing him performer prepare to be taken back in time to see Elvis in his glittering heyday.

This brand new production is dedicated entirely to the ‘Vegas Years’ when Elvis would perform in Las Vegas and tour throughout the US and Canada - the definitive record of these performances are contained in the films ‘Elvis- That’s the Way It Is’, ‘Elvis On Tour’ and the ‘Aloha from Hawaii’ concert.

The show is enhanced by an orchestra of world class musicians and backing vocalists coupled with impressive video screen projection mapping out Elvis’s life and music.

The event takes place on Saturday at 7.30pm. Tickets priced at £22 and available by contacting 0844 8542776 or visiting www.bathshall.co.uk