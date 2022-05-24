The Killers in Doncaster: Queues start to form ahead of huge Eco Power Stadium gig

Thousands of fans from across the country are descending on the city for the eagerly anticipated show which was scheduled to take place in 2020 but was cancelled twice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And some fans of the band – known as The Victims – are already staking out their place, even though gates for the show don’t open until 5.30pm and the band themselves won’t be on stage until just before 9pm.

Queues have started forming for The Killers concert at the Eco Power Stadium. (Photo: Lynne Lawrence).