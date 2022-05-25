The Killers in Doncaster: Did Brandon Flowers call Doncaster 'Donchester' during gig?

The band thrilled more than 25,000 fans with a blistering set of singalong classics at the Eco Power Stadium – but some fans are speculating whether the singer slipped up when screaming out “Doncaster!” during a particularly raucous edition of one of the band’s biggest and best known songs, Mr Brightside.
Some claim to have heard “Donchester,” while others say they heard “Manchester.”
Being such a cool rock god hailing from fabulous Las Vegas in Nevada, Brandon is of course perfectly allowed to call our newly created city whatever he wants – and after delivering such a storming set, we’re perfectly happy to let him off the hook.
Take a listen for yourself HERE and see what you think.