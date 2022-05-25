The Killers in Doncaster: Did Brandon Flowers call Doncaster 'Donchester' during gig?

Some claim to have heard “Donchester,” while others say they heard “Manchester.”

Being such a cool rock god hailing from fabulous Las Vegas in Nevada, Brandon is of course perfectly allowed to call our newly created city whatever he wants – and after delivering such a storming set, we’re perfectly happy to let him off the hook.

Did Brandon Flowers call Doncaster 'Donchester' during the Eco Power Stadium concert?