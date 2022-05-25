The Killers in Doncaster: "Amazing and fantastic:" Free Press reporter Darren Burke's video verdict

Music lovers from across the country descended on the newly crowned city for a spectacular show which included a stack of the band’s singalong anthems which included favourites such as Mr Brightside, Human, Somebody Told Me and Read My Mind.
And here’s a full setlist of the songs performed by The Killers and British indie favourites Blossoms who kicked things off in fine style with a set of crowd pleasing and summery anthems.
Despite some complaints about traffic chaos before and after the show and some complaints about noise, fans were left in raptures by a concert packed with great songs, confetti cannons, sparks and streamers and a dazzling laser show which lit up Doncaster’s night sky.