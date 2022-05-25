The Killers in Doncaster: "Amazing and fantastic:" Free Press reporter Darren Burke's video verdict

Free Press reporter Darren Burke was among 25,000 fans who flocked to Doncaster’s Eco Power Stadium for last night’s spectacular concert by American rock favourites The Killers.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 9:24 am

Music lovers from across the country descended on the newly crowned city for a spectacular show which included a stack of the band’s singalong anthems which included favourites such as Mr Brightside, Human, Somebody Told Me and Read My Mind.

You can read his full review of last night’s amazing show HERE

And here’s a full setlist of the songs performed by The Killers and British indie favourites Blossoms who kicked things off in fine style with a set of crowd pleasing and summery anthems.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The Killers performed a blistering set in Doncaster.

Despite some complaints about traffic chaos before and after the show and some complaints about noise, fans were left in raptures by a concert packed with great songs, confetti cannons, sparks and streamers and a dazzling laser show which lit up Doncaster’s night sky.

DoncasterAmerican