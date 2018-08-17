The hunt for Doncaster's exceptional youth is on. Do you know a child who deserves an award?

Doncaster Superkids awards 2018 is quickly approaching, a ceremony to show off the brightest and bravest of our town’s children in a night of achievements.

Presented by the Doncaster Free Press, this year’s event, once again supported by Amazon will be held in the Doncaster College on Wednesday, October 10 .

Oliver Barker with a dancing award.

Categories for youngsters include Invincible Carer, Super Sports Star, and Math Math Marvel.

Last year’s winner of the Mighty Performer award was Oliver Barker, he received the award from David Nuttall and even got the chance to meet local hero Ben Parkinson.

His mother Lisa Barker said: “Winning the super kids award has had a very positive effect on Oliver.

“It gave him the confidence to believe in his performing career.”

Doncaster College, hosts, and sponsor or Might Performer.

Since winning the award Oliver has won the Cheshire TDCI Song and Dance Championship and has qualified for the All England Regional Dance Finals 2019.

Kathryn Brentnall our Acting Principal from Doncaster College said:“As a College, we recognize the importance of honouring the talented stars of the future and we are delighted to be a part of this year’s Superkids Awards, not only as a category sponsor for ‘Mighty Performer’ but also as the event host.

“We are looking forward to creating a truly special evening and making it a celebration to remember!”

Do you know a young performer who deserves some recognition, whether their a dancer like Oliver, have the voice of an angel or the nations next best actor?

Deadline for nomination is midnight September 14.

If you know a child who is deserving of one of the categories then nominate them online at http://www.doncastersuperkids.co.uk/.