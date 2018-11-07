The best Indian restaurant in Doncaster has been revealed

Top quality spices and ‘five star food’ are the recipe for success at Doncaster’s top curry house, the owner has revealed.

Shimla Restaurant in Armthorpe was voted number one in the Doncaster Free Press’ Curry House of the Year competition 2018.

Mohammed Azram (known as Tiger) at the Aagrah in doncaster which is second place in the Doncaster Free Press Curry House of the Year 2018. Picture Scott Merrylees

Owner Sheb Miah said: “It was very nice to hear we had won, especially as it’s a local competition. I think we won because we have the best food and quality of service.”

Sheb has been running the restaurant, on Church Street, for 14 years. It began as a small takeaway in 2004, before becoming a restaurant in 2010.

Sheb added: “We always ensure we provide five star food to our diners. It's all about the food. We use top quality spices in all of our dishes, and also offer some dishes that you can’t get anywhere else. All of our dishes are created and made here by our in-house chefs.

“This is a big achievement, and I would like to think everyone who voted for us. The village have always supported us and we are very grateful.”

Curry House of the Year 2018 third place winners, Taj Cottge, in Tickhill. Ahmed Foysol, Head Chef, Syedul Miah, waiter, Tofikul Hussain, Tandoori Chef, Sal Zaman, manager, Maros Gaspar, chef helper, Kamran Haque, head waiter and Tibor Ali Peco, Cook, pictured. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-03-11-18-CurryHouseTajCottage-1

Coming in second was Aagrah, on Great North Road, Woodlands,

Owner Ali Liaqat said he was ‘very pleased’ with the award win.

He said: “We have been here for 21 years, but the brand has been around for 40 years, and everyone here is like family. I want to say thank you to everyone who voted for us and comes to eat meals with us.

“We are proud to have branches within Yorkshire, and proud to be in this competition. We pride ourselves on offering a range of dishes that are like those served in India and Bangladesh.”

Ranking as number three in the town was Taj Cottage, on North Gate, Tickhill.

Owner Sal Zaman said he was also ‘very pleased’ with the accolade.

He said: “All out customers have been voting for us and we are very happy to come within the top three. I want to say thank you to everyone who has supported us.

“We always aim to give the best possible service and also the best food. We have lots of regular customers and are happy to cook them something different to what’s on the menu if they ask us. We have so many ideas that we can’t possibly put it all in the menu so we use that as a guide and if someone asks we will cook another dish for them.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​