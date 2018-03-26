The best Fish and Chips in Sheffield according to TripAdvisor

With Good Friday almost upon us, the tradition of eating fish rather than meat on this particular bank holiday will be followed by people around the UK, with many opting to indulge in a tasty portion of Fish and Chips.

There are a wealth of places which offer fish and chips in Sheffield, but according to TripAdvisor which of these are the best?

Many people will be opting to eat the classic dish of fish and chips this Good Friday

Ranmoor Friery

Ranked as number one on TripAdvisor for the best fish and chips in Sheffield, Ranmoor Friery offers large portions of flavoursome fish and chips.

They even offer vegan options on the menu, so if you’re wanting something from the chippy but need it to suit this dietary requirement, then Ranmoor Friery offers plenty of choice.

The Wortley Arms

The Wortley Arms is a pub which offers classic British dishes, including the renowned fish and chips.

This Georgian pub, complete with oak paneling and beams, is located on Halifax Road, in the Wortley area of, Sheffield and serves generous, tasty portions of fish and chips. The menu also includes gluten free options, so if you need this dietary requirement, this pub is a great place to go.

FryMaster

Located on Attercliffe Road in Sheffield, FryMaster keeps customers coming back with Sheffield’s equivalent of seaside fish and chips.

FryMaster serves delicious portions of traditional fish and chips and you can either dine in or take them away, so whether you fancy eating out or eating in, you can still enjoy Fry Master’s flavoursome fish and chips.

Thyme Cafe

This atmospheric cafe offers a wealth of different food, but their fish and chips are second to none.

Thyme Cafe, located on Glossop Road in Sheffield, serves large portions of this classic dish, which are freshly cooked, well presented and extremely flavoursome.

New Cod on the Block

New Cod on the Block serve generous portions of one of the nation’s favourite dishes and they also serve vegan dishes too.

With crispy batter and perfectly cooked chips, this fish and chip shop is ranked number is ranked within the top 10 on TripAdvisor for best fish and chips, so if you’re in the Sheffield area and fancy a chippy tea, this is a great place to visit.

The Devonshire Cat

This laid-back pub, located on Wellington Street in Sheffield, offers a wide variety of pub classic on their menu, including the staple dish of fish and chips.

If you want to dine out in an atmospheric, cosy pub, but fancy a delicious portion of fish and chips then The Devonshire Cat is a great place to visit.

Poseidon Fish Bar

Located on Abbey Lane in Sheffield, Poseidon Fish Bar is a firm favourite with locals. With crispy batter and proper ‘chippy chips’, Poseidon fish and chip shop keeps customers returning again and again.

Its popularity does mean that you might have to wait a little while, especially on a Friday evening, but it’s definitely worth the wait.

The Doctor's Orders

This pub, located on Glossop Road in Sheffield, serves classic British dishes, including fish and chips.

If you fancy a pub lunch (or tea) and want a tasty portion of fish and chips, The Doctor’s Orders is a great place to go. They even offer fish and chips on the kid’s menu, so the whole family can enjoy this classic dish.

Castle Inn, Bradway

The Castle Inn, located in the Bradway area of Sheffield, offers huge portions of freshly battered fish and chips.

If you fancy beer batter fish and chips of the day with minted mushy peas, tartare sauce and lemon, Caste Inn is a must-visit place whilst in Sheffield.

The Plough Inn

Located in the Low Bradfield area of Sheffield, The Plough Inn offers a wide selection of food, but their fish and chips keep customers returning again and again.

Huge portions, homemade and freshly cooked, the fish and chips at The Plough Inn are ranked as one of the best in Sheffield, and they certainly don’t disappoint.