Some of Doncaster's most historic buildings will be open.

The 9 unique and historic buildings and venues across Doncaster open to the public for FREE this month

It’s back for 2019 – and this year’s Heritage Open Days event allows you to get inside some of Doncaster’s most historic buildings – for FREE.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 12:42

England’s largest festival of history and culture, from September 13-22, these are the Doncaster venues that will open up their doors and the talks taking place. Full details and opening times for all venues and events HERE

1. Heritage Open Days 2019

Doncaster Minster.

2. Heritage Open Days 2019

Doncaster Central Library will host a family history drop in event.

3. Heritage Open Days 2019

St Peter's Church, Barnburgh.

4. Heritage Open Days 2019

Barnburgh Dovecote.

