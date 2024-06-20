"Thank you for all the support," says owner of Doncaster shop wrecked by car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owner of a Doncaster shop and Post Office wrecked when it was smashed into by an out of control car during a police chase has thanked customers for their support, saying: “It means a lot.”

Wheatley Hill Stores and Post Office on Thorne Road suffered extensive damage and is likely to remain closed for some time after a Vauxhall Astra smashed into the premises late on Sunday night as police officers gave chase.

The 31-year-old driver was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital, but did not suffer serious injuries in the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Postmistress Uma Patel has been forced to give away perishable food after Post Office bosses sent in structural engineers to assess the safety of the building, which is on the corner of Chestnut Avenue in Wheatley Hills.

The car ploughed into the front of Wheatley Hils Stores and Post Office.

In a brief message on Facebook to customers she wrote: “Thank you for all the support we have received. It means a lot.”

Post Office bosses say they do not know when the shop will back in business – and have advised customers of other nearby Post Offices following the collision.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Wheatley Hills Post Office is temporarily closed due a vehicle being in collision with the premises on 16 June 11.41pm, when the branch was closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is not yet known when the branch will be able to re-open as the extent of the damage needs to be assessed.

"We are supporting the postmaster. In the interim alternative branches include Livingstone Avenue, Montrose Avenue and Intake, which are all within 1.25 miles.”

The full addresses of alternative branches are:

Livingstone Avenue Post Office, 9 Livingstone Avenue, Doncaster, DN2 4SA

Montrose Avenue , 43 Montrose Avenue, Doncaster, Montrose Avenue, DN2 6PL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Intake Post Office, 47-51 Sandringham Road, Doncaster, DN2 5HY

The driver was arrested and was taken to hospital after the car he was driving hurtled out of control and smashed into the building at the junction with Chestnut Avenue, wrecking security shutters and smashing through the door.