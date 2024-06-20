"Thank you for all the support," says owner of Doncaster shop wrecked by car
Wheatley Hill Stores and Post Office on Thorne Road suffered extensive damage and is likely to remain closed for some time after a Vauxhall Astra smashed into the premises late on Sunday night as police officers gave chase.
The 31-year-old driver was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital, but did not suffer serious injuries in the incident.
Postmistress Uma Patel has been forced to give away perishable food after Post Office bosses sent in structural engineers to assess the safety of the building, which is on the corner of Chestnut Avenue in Wheatley Hills.
In a brief message on Facebook to customers she wrote: “Thank you for all the support we have received. It means a lot.”
Post Office bosses say they do not know when the shop will back in business – and have advised customers of other nearby Post Offices following the collision.
A Post Office spokesperson said: “Wheatley Hills Post Office is temporarily closed due a vehicle being in collision with the premises on 16 June 11.41pm, when the branch was closed.
“It is not yet known when the branch will be able to re-open as the extent of the damage needs to be assessed.
"We are supporting the postmaster. In the interim alternative branches include Livingstone Avenue, Montrose Avenue and Intake, which are all within 1.25 miles.”
The full addresses of alternative branches are:
Livingstone Avenue Post Office, 9 Livingstone Avenue, Doncaster, DN2 4SA
Montrose Avenue , 43 Montrose Avenue, Doncaster, Montrose Avenue, DN2 6PL
Intake Post Office, 47-51 Sandringham Road, Doncaster, DN2 5HY
The driver was arrested and was taken to hospital after the car he was driving hurtled out of control and smashed into the building at the junction with Chestnut Avenue, wrecking security shutters and smashing through the door.
Anyone with information in connection to the collision is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 995 of 16 June 2024.
