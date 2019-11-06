Bodycam footage shows officers coming under attack as they patrolled Staniforth Road in Darnall last night.

Fortunately, no officers were injured in the incident – but police can be seen ducking for cover as the fireworks rain down on them outside a row of shops.

Police come under attack from fireworks in Sheffield

