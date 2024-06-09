Terrifying Doncaster scare attraction named one of Britain's best at awards bash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A blood curdling and terrifying Doncaster scare park has been named as one of Britain’s most frightening attractions at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Doncaster Fear Factory, which has haunted hundreds of visitors at Halloween over the past few years, triumphed at the Scare Industry Awards in Newcastle.

The live action park, which is based at Thornhurst Manor, sees visitors coming face to face with scare actors and a string of grisly and frightening scenarios.

Last year, one angry mum went viral, blasting the attraction as “too scary” and demanding a refund becausde her son was so traumatised, telling bosses he was sleeping in his parents’ bed “putting strain on their relationship.”

Doncaster Fear Factory has been named as one of Britain's best scare attractions.

But bosses had little sympathy, saying the park was “not for wet wipes.”

And the hard work has obviously paid dividends after the attraction scored success at the ScareCON awards, organised by ScareTOUR.

A Doncaster Fear Factory spokesman said: “We're beyond thrilled to be recognised and couldn't have done it without our amazing team and the guests who support us year after year.

“Our goal is to bring an extraordinary event to the city of Doncaster and to bolster the local tourism scene of our fantastic city.

Doncaster Fear Factory triumphed at the ScareCON awards.

"Your support helps us achieve this goal, and we're immensely grateful for it.

“A huge thank you to everyone who helps create and deliver this unforgettable event. Your hard work and dedication make it all possible.

We can't wait to welcome you all back this year for our special "Five Years of Fear" event. Get ready for the most terrifying experience yet!”

Over the years the event has been held at several prestigious venues including Alton Towers, Thorpe Park, Dreamland Margate and Blackpool, with this year’s bash held at Psycho Path in the north east.

Europe's only trade show for the scare attraction and horror industry, ScareCON also hosted a display of exhibitors, alongside a comprehensive workshop and seminar programme, and the return of the iconic ScareBall with the annual awards ceremony.

Since its arrival in Doncaster several years, ago Doncaster Fear Factory has gone from strength to strength each autumn, updating its attractions with fresh actors and scenarios each year.