Terrified Doncaster shop staff threatened with knife and iron bar

Doncaster shop staff were threatened with a knife and iron bar during a terrifying armed robbery.

The drama unfolded at the Mark Jarvis betting shop in Church Street, Armthorpe, on Thursday, December 21, just before 8pm.

Police said a woman walked up to the shop and was followed by a man who then forced his way in while carrying a knife and iron bar.

Detective Constable Andrew Hotchkiss said: “The woman has then left the area on foot, while the man began to threaten staff inside the shop, making demands for cash.

“Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident but understandably this was incredibly traumatic for staff.

“The man left the shop with a quantity of cash, heading towards Beech Road. He dropped the iron bar outside the shop, which has since been recovered.

“Enquiries are now ongoing to identify the two individuals and I’d like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area last night.”

The man is described as black, about 6ft tall, of a slim build and was wearing dark trousers, a dark sports top and had a navy blue scarf covering his face.

The woman is described as white, aged in her late 30s, about 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build with curly hair in a bun. She was wearing black knee length boots, black trousers and a dark baggy sports jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 862 of 21 December 2017.