Tenth person arrested in connection with murder of Doncaster boxer Tom Bell

Another arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Doncaster boxer Tom Bell.

Tom Bell, who was 21, was fatally injured following a shooting at the Maple Tree Pub on Plantation Road, Balby, at around 8:45pm on Thursday, January 17.

Hundreds of mourners turned out to his funeral on Monday at St Peter's in Chains Church in the town centre.

Earlier today, January 21, a 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in relation to the murder.

He has since been bailed while officers continue with their enquiries.

The arrest brings the total to ten, with two of those arrested now charged with murder and remanded into custody.

Detectives remain keen to hear from anyone with information regarding the murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 796 of January 17.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55511.

You can also report information via an online portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY19A01-PO1