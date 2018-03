Over 40,000 counterfeit cigarettes have been seized during a police raid in Doncaster.

They were found by officers at a house in Copley Road, close to the town centre, as part of a police crackdown on crime today.

Counterfeit cigarettes

Over 10kg of tobacco was also seized.

Police officers have flooded the streets of Doncaster today as part of Operation Duxford, which involves South Yorkshire Police and different agencies targeting criminal activity, addressing community issues and targeting ant-social behaviour.