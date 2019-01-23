Tennis balls filled with drugs and mobile phones thrown over prison wall in Doncaster

A man has been charged after tennis balls filled with drugs and mobile phones were thrown over the perimeter wall at a Doncaster prison.

The balls and banned items were found by prison officers at HMP Doncaster on Sunday afternoon.

HMP Doncaster

Jay Taylor, aged 35, of no fixed abode, is accused of the conveyance of prohibited articles into prison and has been remanded in custody at HMP Doncaster until his case reaches court.

