Ten new graduates welcomed as part of Police Now

Humberside Police welcomed its first ten ‘Police Now’ graduates last month.

The graduates have officially completed phase one of their two year intensive learning programme and as part of this presented their ‘First Impact Project’ to our Assistant Chief Constable Scott Young and other members of the Humberside Police team.

Police Now is an alternative route into a career in policing offering unique placements within our most deprived communities.

Candidates work with residents and partner agencies to create a positive and lasting impact within our communities.

Police Now graduate PC Kal Alcock-Murtagh said: “The focus on problem solving and entry into neighbourhood policing attracted me to the scheme, I am able to use the skills and knowledge that I have gained from my degree to connect with communities.”

Assistant Chief Constable Scott Young said: “I am incredibly proud of our first graduates, who have worked exceptionally hard, their training is particularly focused on community issues and those criminal problems that affect our communities.

“They are asked to work within very high demand areas, which at times can be difficult and challenging environments, they often bring with them new ideas and problem solving skills which are having a real impact within our communities.”

The two-year Police Now programme operates at pace and intensity. And the challenge is unique.

Graduates become fully warranted police officers with responsibility for an area that could be home to as many as 20,000 people.

They get to know their communities – the problems, the prominent offenders and the crime hotspots within them, right from the beginning, they are expected to use innovative ideas and tactics to tackle the toughest problems and deliver high-impact results.

Every graduate on the scheme is responsible for cutting crime and increasing public confidence in the police in a specific neighbourhood.

Their day-to-day work varies according to the needs of the community but is aimed at achieving social change on the frontline, such as working with partners to reduce antisocial behaviour.

The ten new graduates bring with them a wide range of degree subjects from ‘Politics with International Relations’ to ‘Criminology and Security Studies’ that have helped to deliver results for communities, their projects have focused on tackling prostitution, sexting, drug related issues and Anti-social behaviour within our communities.

For further information about the programme visit www.policenow.org.uk.