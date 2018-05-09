Teenagers hunted over attack on man in Doncaster park

Teenagers are being hunted by the police over an attack on a man walking through a Doncaster park.

Between six and 10 teens attacked a 23-year-old man in Quarry Park, Dunsville, at around 6.30pm on Thursday, April 26.

South Yorkshire Police said the victim was with two friends when the teens struck.

He was pushing his BMX bike when he was approached by the teens, who stuck him over the back of his head and left him with facial injuries.

The gang then took the man's bike, which has since been recovered and returned to him.

The culprits were aged between 15 and 18 years old and were all wearing tracksuit bottoms and either sweatshirts or T-shirts.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police want to hear from anyone who was walking in the area and who saw what happened, or who may know those involved."

Call 101 and quote incident number 825 of April 26 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.