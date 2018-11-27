Teenagers arrested over suspected ‘spice’ dealing at Doncaster College

A man and a youth have been arrested on suspicion of selling the drug ‘spice’ around the campus of Doncaster College
One of those arrested during a two day operation by the Doncaster Central neighbourhood policing team in Doncaster, at the College’s main base in the town, was aged just 15, say police.
Plain clothes officers stopped and searched people at The Hub, at Waterfront during the operastion, after concerns were raised with officers about drug dealing on the site..
A police spokeswoman said: “Whilst conducting patrols near to Doncaster Hub over two days, two teenage males were arrested for possession with intent to supply both having been found with a quantity of Spice and cannabis as well as cash on them.
“Both were also found to be carrying knives.”
They have been released under investigation.